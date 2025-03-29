Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 134 ($1.73) and last traded at GBX 134.98 ($1.75), with a volume of 345101 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135.50 ($1.75).

Odyssean Investment Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £180.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 146.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 154.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Odyssean Investment Trust

In other Odyssean Investment Trust news, insider Richard King acquired 2,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 153 ($1.98) per share, with a total value of £4,368.15 ($5,653.83). Also, insider Arabella Cecil bought 3,397 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.94) per share, with a total value of £5,095.50 ($6,595.26). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,452 shares of company stock worth $1,387,965. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Odyssean Investment Trust

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended investment company that seeks to deliver attractive returns to its clients by investing in great businesses and supporting them to become even better. To achieve this the company has appointed Odyssean Capital LLP to manage the portfolio.

Odyssean Capital will invest in a concentrated portfolio of well researched smaller companies, typically too small for inclusion in the FTSE 250.

