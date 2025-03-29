Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Short Interest Update

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,200 shares, a decrease of 52.2% from the February 28th total of 916,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 547.8 days.

Proximus Price Performance

Shares of BGAOF remained flat at $7.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. Proximus has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.37.

Get Proximus alerts:

Proximus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.