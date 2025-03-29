Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Short Interest Update

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,200 shares, a decrease of 52.2% from the February 28th total of 916,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 547.8 days.
Proximus Price Performance
Shares of BGAOF remained flat at $7.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. Proximus has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.37.
Proximus Company Profile
