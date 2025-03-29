Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) Short Interest Update

Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Aumann Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AUUMF remained flat at $13.00 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average is $11.75. Aumann has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $20.28.
About Aumann
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aumann
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Aumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.