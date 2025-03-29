Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) Short Interest Update

Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Aumann Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AUUMF remained flat at $13.00 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average is $11.75. Aumann has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $20.28.

About Aumann

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in Europe, the United States, Canada, Mexico, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment offers specialized machinery and automated production lines for the automotive industry; e-traction engines, inverters, power-on-demand units, and electronic components; and energy storage and conversion systems, such as batteries and fuel cells.

