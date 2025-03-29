Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Update

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 914,900 shares, a growth of 88.2% from the February 28th total of 486,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 194.7 days.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BBAJF remained flat at $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.24. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $4.01.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile
