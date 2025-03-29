Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Update

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 914,900 shares, a growth of 88.2% from the February 28th total of 486,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 194.7 days.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BBAJF remained flat at $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.24. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $4.01.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile

Banco del Bajío, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking products and services in Mexico. The company offers electronic banking, insurance products; credit and credit cards, trust contract; online banking; foreign exchange, and derivative finance services. It also offers working capital and fixed asset, and other loans; investment products; payroll advance services; financial factoring and leasing services.

