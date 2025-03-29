PHX Energy Services Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
PHX Energy Services Stock Performance
PHX Energy Services stock remained flat at C$9.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of C$418.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.35. PHX Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$8.40 and a 1-year high of C$10.70.
PHX Energy Services Company Profile
