CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO) Plans $0.18 Dividend

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
CareCloud Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CCLDO traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $19.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,840. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $22.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.97.
About CareCloud
