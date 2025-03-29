Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Pollard Banknote Stock Up 1.4 %

PBL stock traded up C$0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching C$20.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,183. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$562.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.63. Pollard Banknote has a 1-year low of C$17.95 and a 1-year high of C$37.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cormark dropped their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Ltd is principally engaged in the manufacturing, development, and sale of lottery and charitable gaming products throughout the world. Its operating segments are Lotteries and charitable gaming and eGaming systems. It provides instant tickets and lottery services including licensed products, distribution, SureTrack lottery management system, retail telephone selling, marketing, iLottery, digital products, Social InstantsTM, retail management services, and instant ticket vending machines.

