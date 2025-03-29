Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Kennedy-Wilson has increased its dividend by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years. Kennedy-Wilson has a payout ratio of -85.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Kennedy-Wilson to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KW traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,958. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.14. Kennedy-Wilson has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $11.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on KW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Cathy Hendrickson sold 30,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $258,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,501.16. This trade represents a 23.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $350,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 547,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,744. This represents a 8.10 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

