Cardinal Energy Ltd. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

Cardinal Energy stock traded down C$0.06 on Friday, hitting C$6.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,670. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.45. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.81. Cardinal Energy has a one year low of C$5.91 and a one year high of C$7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CJ. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Cardinal Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Cory Lee Younger sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total value of C$82,800.00. Company insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd is an oil-focused Canadian company. The company’s principal business activity is the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan.

