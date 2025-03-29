Cardinal Energy Ltd. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:CJ)

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2025

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

Cardinal Energy stock traded down C$0.06 on Friday, hitting C$6.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,670. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.45. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.81. Cardinal Energy has a one year low of C$5.91 and a one year high of C$7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CJ. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Cardinal Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cardinal Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Cory Lee Younger sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total value of C$82,800.00. Company insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Energy Ltd is an oil-focused Canadian company. The company’s principal business activity is the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Read More

Dividend History for Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ)

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.