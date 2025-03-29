BancFirst Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the bank on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

BancFirst has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. BancFirst has a dividend payout ratio of 28.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BancFirst to earn $6.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

BANF traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.51. The stock had a trading volume of 56,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,318. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.26 and a 200-day moving average of $115.69. BancFirst has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $132.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.03.

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 23.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BancFirst will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BANF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on BancFirst from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

In other BancFirst news, Director William Scott Martin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $1,191,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 214,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,553,265.87. This trade represents a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director F Ford Drummond sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total value of $602,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $723,480. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,994,350 over the last three months. Company insiders own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

