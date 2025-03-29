Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Posts Earnings Results

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Seabridge Gold Trading Down 3.8 %
SA traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.80. 1,044,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.21 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Seabridge Gold has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $20.55.
Seabridge Gold Company Profile
