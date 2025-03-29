Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Posts Earnings Results

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

SA traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.80. 1,044,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.21 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Seabridge Gold has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $20.55.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

