Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Stock Price Down 6.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI – Get Free Report) were down 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.32 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00). Approximately 1,413,153 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 645,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.38 ($0.00).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.98. The company has a market capitalization of £2.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.15.

About Harvest Minerals

Harvest Minerals Limited (HMI.L) is an AIM-quoted low-cost, high margin Brazilian remineraliser producer located in the state of Minas Gerais, the heart of the largest and fastest growing fertiliser market in Brazil.

The company’s product, KPFértil, is a registered and approved organic multi-nutrient direct application fertiliser.

