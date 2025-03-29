Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR) Shares Up 5.6% – Still a Buy?

Metsera, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.69 and last traded at $29.69. Approximately 86,736 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 662,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.11.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTSR shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Metsera in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Metsera in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Metsera in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Metsera in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.
Metsera, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a next-generation injectable and oral nutrient stimulated hormone, or NuSH, analog peptides to treat obesity, overweight and related conditions. Its product pipeline includes MET-097i, MET-233, and MET-224o.
