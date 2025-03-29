Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.94 and last traded at $53.75, with a volume of 411999 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ROL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Rollins Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.57.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. Research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $99,469.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,937.94. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $171,194.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,866.20. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,338 shares of company stock worth $945,882. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the third quarter worth $28,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Rollins by 4,272.2% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

