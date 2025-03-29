Short Interest in Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI) Increases By 100.0%

Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Solitron Devices Stock Performance

Shares of SODI remained flat at $15.80 during trading hours on Friday. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.30. Solitron Devices has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Solitron Devices

Solitron Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solid-state semiconductor components and related devices primarily for the military and aerospace markets. The company offers various bipolar and metal oxide semiconductor (MOS) power transistors, power and control hybrids, junction and power MOS field effect transistors, field effect transistors, and other related products.

