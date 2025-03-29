Afentra plc (OTCMKTS:STGAF) Short Interest Down 67.3% in March

Afentra plc (OTCMKTS:STGAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 67.3% from the February 28th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Afentra Price Performance

Shares of Afentra stock remained flat at $0.57 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.59. Afentra has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $0.67.

Afentra Company Profile

Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

