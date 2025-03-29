Afentra plc (OTCMKTS:STGAF) Short Interest Down 67.3% in March

Afentra plc (OTCMKTS:STGAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 67.3% from the February 28th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Afentra Price Performance
Shares of Afentra stock remained flat at $0.57 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.59. Afentra has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $0.67.
Afentra Company Profile
