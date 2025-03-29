Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Buys GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in GE HealthCare Technologies stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,189,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,671. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.86. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.51 and a 12-month high of $94.80. The company has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 3.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEHC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Institutional Trading of GE HealthCare Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,832,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,066 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,537,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,378,000 after buying an additional 2,155,429 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,615,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,101,000 after buying an additional 1,347,114 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,320,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,777,000 after acquiring an additional 342,819 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,067,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,613 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

