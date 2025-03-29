Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Purchases Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Zoom Video Communications stock on March 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/3/2025.

ZM stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.84. 1,515,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,102,337. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.26. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $92.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.15.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 118,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $9,328,385.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $192,703.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,193,532.72. The trade was a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 371,746 shares of company stock worth $29,689,595 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,908,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 23.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,444,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,396 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 285.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,056,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,480 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,385,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth $99,471,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

