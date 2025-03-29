WealthTrak Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 669,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,992,000 after buying an additional 70,335 shares during the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 493,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,587,000 after acquiring an additional 29,677 shares in the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $603,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 54,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 25,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverchase Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,086,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.51. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.80 and a 12 month high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.2422 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

