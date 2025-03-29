Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC Takes $1.07 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $257.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.14 and its 200 day moving average is $269.12. The company has a market cap of $255.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $234.18 and a 1 year high of $285.60.
Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.
