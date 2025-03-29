PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 65.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,014 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3,086.8% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after buying an additional 39,696 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 196,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,950,000 after acquiring an additional 6,126 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $149.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.17. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.51 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The firm has a market cap of $204.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.88.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

