Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.65 and last traded at $23.62, with a volume of 1992896 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.31.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average is $21.17.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.