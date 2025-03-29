Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,754 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 664,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,598,000 after buying an additional 9,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 269,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,061,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $104.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.29.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

