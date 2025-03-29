Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $8.11. The company had a trading volume of 92,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,678. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.88. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $8.32.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.