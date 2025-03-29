Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Raised by Mechanics Financial Corp

Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 222.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,288.9% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $468.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $295.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $413.07 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $508.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $504.77.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.