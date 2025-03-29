Mechanics Financial Corp Acquires 1,472 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Mechanics Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,094,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,125,878,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057,150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,043,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,907,000 after acquiring an additional 8,312,317 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6,541.0% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 45,844,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,920,000 after acquiring an additional 45,154,186 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,218.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,325,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,775,000 after acquiring an additional 28,060,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,321,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,458 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.32 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $75.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

