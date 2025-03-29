Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $11.33 Million Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 235,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56,621 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $11,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3,928.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,224,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $781,361,000 after acquiring an additional 15,821,509 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,132,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,423.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 511,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,104,000 after purchasing an additional 506,582 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,801,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,897,000 after purchasing an additional 401,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,868,000.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $52.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.39. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $44.21 and a 12-month high of $53.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This is an increase from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.94.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

