EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the February 28th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 577,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,388 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.82% of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF worth $12,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:BSVO traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.50. The company had a trading volume of 255,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,166. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.78. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $24.22.

About EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.