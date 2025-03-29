Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN) Short Interest Down 33.3% in March

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Price Performance

NASDAQ:GAINN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.98. 11,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,695. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $25.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.69.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%.

About Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

