Fertilizer Stocks To Follow Now – March 28th

Union Pacific, Argan, CSX, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Norfolk Southern, and Teck Resources are the seven Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks refer to the quantities of fertilizer products held in inventory by manufacturers, distributors, or retailers, ready for distribution to end-users. These stocks serve as a buffer that helps balance supply and demand in the agricultural sector, influencing pricing, production, and market stability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Union Pacific stock traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.85. 655,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,208. The company has a market capitalization of $140.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $218.55 and a 1 year high of $258.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNP

Argan (AGX)

Argan, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

Shares of AGX traded up $27.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.90. The company had a trading volume of 863,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,077. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.13. Argan has a 1-year low of $48.85 and a 1-year high of $191.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGX

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,859,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,284,454. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. CSX has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $37.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSX

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

PBR traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.16. 5,487,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,704,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.94. The company has a market cap of $91.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PBR

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of CP traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,050,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,978. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.64. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of $70.04 and a 52 week high of $89.26. The stock has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CP

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $4.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.01. 229,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.58 and a 200-day moving average of $249.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $206.71 and a 12 month high of $277.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NSC

Teck Resources (TECK)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

TECK stock traded down $1.62 on Friday, reaching $37.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,338,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,582. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $55.13. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.56 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TECK

Read More