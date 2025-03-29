Lipella Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LIPO) Issues Earnings Results

Lipella Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LIPO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. Lipella Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 192.33% and a negative net margin of 882.82%.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

LIPO stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average of $3.03. The company has a market cap of $3.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.13. Lipella Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

Get Lipella Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs by reformulating the active agents in existing generic drugs and optimizing these reformulations for various applications. The company develops LP-10, a formulation of tacrolimus that has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for patients with radiation-induced hemorrhagic cystitis; LP-310, a formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral lichen planus; and LP-410, an oral liposomal formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral graft-versus-host disease (GVHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lipella Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipella Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.