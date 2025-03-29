Lipella Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LIPO) Issues Earnings Results

Lipella Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LIPO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. Lipella Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 192.33% and a negative net margin of 882.82%.
Lipella Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
LIPO stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average of $3.03. The company has a market cap of $3.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.13. Lipella Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $12.00.
Lipella Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
