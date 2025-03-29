Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (TSE:DBM)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of DBM stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$6.99. 279,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,431. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of C$6.32 and a 1 year high of C$9.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.91. The stock has a market cap of C$610.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.21.

Insider Activity at Doman Building Materials Group

In related news, Director Marc Seguin bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,300.00. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on DBM. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities set a C$9.50 price target on Doman Building Materials Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.64.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd is a wholesale distributor of building materials and home renovation products. The company services the new home construction, home renovation and industrial markets by supplying the retail and wholesale lumber and building materials industry, hardware stores, industrial and furniture manufacturers and similar concerns.

