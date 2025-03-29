Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Shares of DPMLF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.21. The stock had a trading volume of 56,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,963. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average is $10.29. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $13.33.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 19.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Dundee Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

