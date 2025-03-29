OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.5% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $273.43 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $303.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $290.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.9854 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

