Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Makes New $297,000 Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 777 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $293.06 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $423.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on LULU. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.72.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

