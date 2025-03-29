CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
CI Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years.
CI Financial Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of CIX stock traded up C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$31.22. 404,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,513. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.03. CI Financial has a 1-year low of C$13.87 and a 1-year high of C$31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 506.88. The stock has a market cap of C$4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.67.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Research Report on CIX
About CI Financial
CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CI Financial
- What is a SEC Filing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.