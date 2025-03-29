CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

CI Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of CIX stock traded up C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$31.22. 404,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,513. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.03. CI Financial has a 1-year low of C$13.87 and a 1-year high of C$31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 506.88. The stock has a market cap of C$4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.67.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of CI Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CI Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$27.94.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

