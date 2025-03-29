Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $72,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 930 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU opened at $293.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $364.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.98. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $423.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.72.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

