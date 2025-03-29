Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC Makes New Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. Travelers Companies makes up approximately 0.5% of Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $261.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.89. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.21 and a 1 year high of $269.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 19.56%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.00.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

