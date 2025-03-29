L & S Advisors Inc Raises Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

L & S Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 138.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,883 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management makes up 1.2% of L & S Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $10,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of APO stock opened at $136.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $189.49. The stock has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.95.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 25.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. StockNews.com cut Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.21.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 377,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,697,517.92. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $71,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,877,766. This trade represents a 1.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

