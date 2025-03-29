iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 267,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.8% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $25,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG opened at $98.73 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $94.85 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $125.39 billion, a PE ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 0.22.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

