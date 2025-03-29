Allianz SE Invests $7.68 Million in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 339,778 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,683,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, DZ Bank raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.79.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average is $23.51. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $202.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 74.50%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

