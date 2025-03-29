Troy Asset Management Ltd Sells 917 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Troy Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software makes up about 0.6% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $18,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.38.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $210.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.24 and a 52 week high of $220.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.63.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

