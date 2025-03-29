Intrust Bank NA Buys 17,190 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,190 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Intrust Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $38,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.05 and a 200-day moving average of $63.04. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

