Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 502,535 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 312,643 shares.The stock last traded at $41.16 and had previously closed at $41.21.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.39.

Get Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF alerts:

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.1647 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIVO. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.