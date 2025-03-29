Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 502,535 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 312,643 shares.The stock last traded at $41.16 and had previously closed at $41.21.
Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Stock Down 1.9 %
The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.39.
Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.1647 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.
Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Company Profile
The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.
