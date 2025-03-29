iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.51 and last traded at $30.48, with a volume of 607436 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.10.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAUM. Rede Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 36,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Company Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

