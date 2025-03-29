Reviewing Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLRF) and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) and Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLRF – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and Atlas Copco”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. $1.11 billion 3.54 $19.85 million $1.58 9.79 Atlas Copco $4.26 million 1,509.69 -$72.56 million N/A N/A

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Copco.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 32.40% 6.15% 4.37% Atlas Copco N/A N/A -51.79%

Risk and Volatility

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Copco has a beta of -0.45, suggesting that its share price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and Atlas Copco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 0 1 1 0 2.50 Atlas Copco 0 0 0 0 0.00

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. presently has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.62%. Given Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is more favorable than Atlas Copco.

Summary

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. beats Atlas Copco on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region. The company owns interests in Colquijirca, La Zanja, Cerro Verde, El Brocal, Coimolache, Yumpaq, San Gregorio mines, and Trapiche mining unit. In addition, it produces monohydrate manganese sulphate; and operates hydroelectric power plants. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. was incorporated in 1953 and is based in Lima, Peru.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries. The company also provides oil-sealed rotary vane, dry, and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomolecular and cryogenic pumps, as well as abatement and integrated systems for the semiconductor and scientific, chemical process, food packaging, and paper handling industries. In addition, it offers pneumatic, hydraulic, and electric assembly tools, as well as control systems and associated software for safety-critical tightening; self-pierce riveting tools, dispensing equipment for adhesives and sealants, and flow drill fastening equipment; material removal tools, drills, and other pneumatic products; and machine vision solutions for customers in the automotive and general industries. Further, the company provides portable compressors, boosters, generators, lighting towers, pumps, and construction and demolition tools for civil engineering, oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, exploration drilling, and demolition industries, as well as specialty rental services. It operates in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Nacka, Sweden.

