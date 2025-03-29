WealthTrak Capital Management LLC Invests $431,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $370.43 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $321.29 and a twelve month high of $429.11. The firm has a market cap of $367.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

