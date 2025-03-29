Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 827 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 6.3% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth $201,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 85,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX opened at $121.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $108.91 and a twelve month high of $174.08. The stock has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.12%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSX. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.43.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

