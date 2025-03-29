Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 961 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CB. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Chubb by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new position in Chubb during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total transaction of $4,367,177.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,927.28. The trade was a 33.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total transaction of $221,582.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,978.04. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,470 shares of company stock worth $18,562,730. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $296.36 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $238.85 and a 52 week high of $302.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $279.26 and its 200-day moving average is $281.50.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.00.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

