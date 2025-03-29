Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $8.14 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $8,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $618,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in General Electric by 1.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 93,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in General Electric by 218.2% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 20,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric stock opened at $199.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $214.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. General Electric has a 12-month low of $133.99 and a 12-month high of $214.21.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GE shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.31.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

